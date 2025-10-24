Why govt wants to release a male elephant in Patharia forest

Elephants once roamed freely in the hilly forests of greater Sylhet. But over the past few decades, the elephant herds in this region have almost disappeared.

Now, only three female elephants are found in the Patharia forest of Moulvibazar. Since the only male elephant was shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in 2012, fears of elephant extinction in Patharia have grown.

So, the Department of Forest has planned to release a male elephant into the Patharia forest to increase the possibility of elephant reproduction.