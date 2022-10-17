Polls at 57 Zila Parishads end peacefully

UNB Khulna correspondent reports, the elections were held peacefully in 10 polling centres in nine upazilas. Only 55 voters among 978 ones cast their votes here.

In Cumilla, voting started at 9:00 am in 12 wards and five reserved wards.

In Chattogram, voting was held in 15 upazilas in the district.

Elected representatives of other local government bodies such as Union Parishads, municipalities and Upazila Parishads cast their votes in the election.