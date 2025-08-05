Nation must ensure as no govt can become fascist again: CA
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the state must be repaired in such a way that whenever signs of fascism are found anywhere, it can be eliminated immediately.
“We must ensure that no future government can become fascist again. The state must be repaired in such a way that whenever signs of fascism are found anywhere, it can be eradicated immediately,” he said in a televised address to the nation marking July Mass Uprising Day.
Prof Yunus added: “We don't have to wait 16 years and many people don't have to die and we don't need another mass uprising.”
He said the trial in the July-August crimes against humanity case is moving forward strongly. The formal hearing phase of the trial has also begun, he said, adding those involved in the brutal massacre of history will be tried on this country's soil.
The chief adviser said the trial process and its results will gradually be revealed to the people. The entire trial process is being kept transparent and visible to the countrymen, he added.
He said on July Uprising Day today, his interim government along with all political parties presented the July Declaration to the nation.
This declaration describes the background of the July Uprising, starting from the various historical and democratic struggles of the people of Bangladesh in the past, including the Great Liberation War, he said.
Prof Yunus said: “We had three responsibilities: reform, trial and elections. One of the focuses of the expectations that the students, workers and people of the July Uprising wrote on the walls was the democratic reform of the state system.”
“To that end, we formed several reform commissions. Among them, we have already completed many reforms that can be implemented immediately in a short time, among the recommendations made by the major reform commissions,” he said.
The chief adviser hoped through these reforms, there will be dynamism in the economic sector, judiciary and public administration; transparency and accountability will increase to a great extent while corruption, irregularities and harassment will be reduced.
He said the government formed the National Consensus Commission with the aim of implementing long-term reforms. More than 30 political parties and alliances have participated in the meetings with this commission voluntarily and given their opinions, he added.
He said in the initial phase, the Consensus Commission held group and coalition discussions with more than 30 political parties on 166 recommendations for about two months.
In this process, excluding those on which consensus was established among the political parties, the commission identified 19 fundamental reform issues, he added.
In the second phase, he said, after 23 days of discussions, it was possible to establish consensus on most of the 19 issues, although there are notes of dissent from some political parties in a few cases.
“We have been able to reach our goal in terms of reforms. Under the guidance of the Consensus Commission, the ‘July Charter’ has reached the stage of being finalized based on continuous discussions by all the political parties of the country for a long time,” said the chief adviser.
Prof Yunus said the July Charter is a historic achievement. “It will be memorable not only in our political history, but also in the political history of the greater sphere. Not only the document will be memorable, but the process of writing it will also be memorable,” he said.
He expressed his deepest gratitude and thanks to the leaders of all political parties and the members of the Consensus Commission, especially Professor Ali Riaz, who led this initiative, for formulating this document.
Representatives of political parties participated in this discussion in a very cordial atmosphere, he added.
Despite differences, there was an attempt to build consensus among all political parties, he said.
The chief adviser hoped on the basis of this consensus, political parties will soon sign the July Charter and reach a consensus on its implementation.
He expressed his optimism that the July Charter will ensure a smooth transfer of power in Bangladesh, independence and capacity of accountable state institutions, true implementation of civil rights, and management of state resources and capabilities.