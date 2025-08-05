Nation must ensure as no govt can become fascist again: CA

The chief adviser said the trial process and its results will gradually be revealed to the people. The entire trial process is being kept transparent and visible to the countrymen, he added.

He said on July Uprising Day today, his interim government along with all political parties presented the July Declaration to the nation.

This declaration describes the background of the July Uprising, starting from the various historical and democratic struggles of the people of Bangladesh in the past, including the Great Liberation War, he said.

Prof Yunus said: “We had three responsibilities: reform, trial and elections. One of the focuses of the expectations that the students, workers and people of the July Uprising wrote on the walls was the democratic reform of the state system.”

“To that end, we formed several reform commissions. Among them, we have already completed many reforms that can be implemented immediately in a short time, among the recommendations made by the major reform commissions,” he said.

The chief adviser hoped through these reforms, there will be dynamism in the economic sector, judiciary and public administration; transparency and accountability will increase to a great extent while corruption, irregularities and harassment will be reduced.

He said the government formed the National Consensus Commission with the aim of implementing long-term reforms. More than 30 political parties and alliances have participated in the meetings with this commission voluntarily and given their opinions, he added.

He said in the initial phase, the Consensus Commission held group and coalition discussions with more than 30 political parties on 166 recommendations for about two months.