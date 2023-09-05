Mira Resnick asks foreign secretary about election plans

The deputy assistant secretary of the United States’ Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Mira Resnick, has asked foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen about the government’s plan over the forthcoming general elections.
During a courtesy meeting with the foreign secretary on Tuesday, she also sought to know about the human rights situation here in the broader context of security concerns.
The meeting came following the ninth security dialogue between Bangladesh and the US at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Later, secretary Masud Bin Momen briefed the media about his discussions with the US deputy assistant secretary.
Asked, he said, "The United States has sought to know about the election, they expressed interest. We have assured them of our commitment to conducting a free and fair election. They have agreed to offer their cooperation should the need arise to enhance the capabilities of the election commission."
The secretary further said, "The issue of human rights comes up naturally in the course of discussion on overall security. We have fulfilled our human rights obligations both nationally and internationally."