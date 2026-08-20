5 of 6 insecticides used to kill Aedes mosquitoes no longer effective

Most of the widely used insecticides for killing Aedes mosquitoes are no longer effective. The dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito has developed resistance to these chemicals.

Researchers tested six insecticides from three chemical classes in Dhaka and Chattogram and found evidence of resistance to five of them. Even after increasing the concentration of some insecticides tenfold, up to 84 per cent of Aedes mosquitoes survived.

These findings emerged from a study led by Professor Kabirul Bashar of the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University, conducted in collaboration with researchers from Japan’s Institute of Health Security. The researchers also identified two genetic mutations associated with insecticide resistance in the mosquitoes.

Malathion, an organophosphate insecticide, was found to be effective. Within 24 hours of application, 98 per cent of the mosquitoes collected from the field in both Dhaka and Chattogram died.

The research began in 2023 and is still ongoing. It was presented earlier this month at the Asia Pacific Mosquito and Vector Control Conference in Bangkok, Thailand.