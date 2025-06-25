Former CEC Kazi Habibul Awal arrested
Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested former chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul from the Mogbazar area of the capital on Wednesday morning.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of media and public relations division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, police arrested another former CEC KM Nurul Huda on Sunday. A mob stormed his residence in Uttara, dragged him outside, placed a garland of shoes around his neck, and handed him over to police.
Officers later said he had been arrested in a Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police-station case filed by BNP leader Salahuddin Khan over allegations that included ballot-stuffing on the night before polling day.
A court on Monday granted police four days to interrogate him in remand.
Salahuddin Khan lodged a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on Sunday naming 24 people—including three former CECs—on charges of holding facial elections.
The accused include former CEC Kazi Rokibuddin Ahmed, who was in office during the 2014 parliamentary elections, former CEC AKM Nurul Huda, who held office during the 2018 parliamentary elections, and former CEC Kazi Habibul Awal in office during the 2024 parliamentary elections.