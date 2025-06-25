Former CEC Kazi Habibul Awal arrested

Earlier, police arrested another former CEC KM Nurul Huda on Sunday. A mob stormed his residence in Uttara, dragged him outside, placed a garland of shoes around his neck, and handed him over to police.

Officers later said he had been arrested in a Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police-station case filed by BNP leader Salahuddin Khan over allegations that included ballot-stuffing on the night before polling day.

A court on Monday granted police four days to interrogate him in remand.