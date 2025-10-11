Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam's burial completed in Mirpur

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, said, “We are both from Sylhet and often worked together on environmental issues. He was a deeply wise and selfless person.”

She prayed for the salvation of his soul.

Around noon on Saturday, the body of Syed Manzoorul Islam — Emeritus Professor of English at Dhaka University, fiction writer, and essayist — was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar. Earlier in the morning, around 10:30am, his body had been placed in front of Aparajeyo Bangla.

In front of Aparajeyo Bangla, flowers were placed in tribute by the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan; the Chairperson of the English Department, Professor Tazin Aziz Chowdhury; the English Alumni Association; the Department of Music; and teachers and students from various departments.

At the Central Shaheed Minar, a brief discussion on the life and work of Syed Manzoorul Islam was led by poet Mohan Raihan, president of the National Poetry Council. Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmad Khan paid respects on behalf of the university.

His sister, Shahida Sattar, said, “My brother was such a beloved teacher… Over the past week, the presence of his students at the hospital and the huge crowd here today, even in the rain, have overwhelmed us.” She expressed her gratitude to everyone.