Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam's burial completed in Mirpur
Teachers, students, writers, journalists, rights activists, distinguished citizens, and people from all walks of life paid their last respects to educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka braving rain.
After the tribute, his body was taken to the central mosque of Dhaka University. After the funeral prayer, he was buried at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur around 4:00pm on Saturday.
Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, after paying his respects, said that Syed Manzoorul Islam was a brilliant student and teacher. His father was also a teacher. Following his father’s ideals, he became a teacher himself. At the same time, he was a distinguished writer on literature, art criticism, and aesthetics. He was never despondent or pessimistic — a humble person. His passing is an irreparable loss.
Professor Asif Nazrul, Law Adviser, said Syed Manzoorul Islam was an immensely popular teacher. The huge gathering of people today, braving the rain, shows just how much he was loved. He was selfless and modest. He held his own political beliefs and encouraged young writers.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, said, “We are both from Sylhet and often worked together on environmental issues. He was a deeply wise and selfless person.”
She prayed for the salvation of his soul.
Around noon on Saturday, the body of Syed Manzoorul Islam — Emeritus Professor of English at Dhaka University, fiction writer, and essayist — was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar. Earlier in the morning, around 10:30am, his body had been placed in front of Aparajeyo Bangla.
In front of Aparajeyo Bangla, flowers were placed in tribute by the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan; the Chairperson of the English Department, Professor Tazin Aziz Chowdhury; the English Alumni Association; the Department of Music; and teachers and students from various departments.
At the Central Shaheed Minar, a brief discussion on the life and work of Syed Manzoorul Islam was led by poet Mohan Raihan, president of the National Poetry Council. Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmad Khan paid respects on behalf of the university.
His sister, Shahida Sattar, said, “My brother was such a beloved teacher… Over the past week, the presence of his students at the hospital and the huge crowd here today, even in the rain, have overwhelmed us.” She expressed her gratitude to everyone.
Photographer Shahidul Alam, who returned to the country early this morning after being released from an Israeli prison, also paid his respects at the Shaheed Minar.
Tributes and remarks were also offered by Mazharul Islam, chief executive of Anyaprakash, and lyricist Shahidullah Farayezi.
Among others paying tribute were Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury; Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of the Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE); Shahidul Alam on behalf of Drik Picture Library; Mofidul Hoque from Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan Parishad; theater personality M Hamid; BRAC’s Asif Saleh; poet and journalist Sohrab Hassan; Prothom Alo’s Executive Editor, poet and journalist Sajjad Sharif; Prothom Alo Deputy Editor AKM Zakaria; Director General of Bangla Academy Professor Mohammad Azam; and fiction writer Jharna Rahman on behalf of Porom Kotha.
The tribute began with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. This was followed by Kali O Kolom, the Dhaka University English Department, Chhayanaut, the BRAC family, Asiatic Society of Bangladesh, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, National Museum, Department of Archaeology, Nazrul Institute, Copyright Office, ULAB Vice Chancellor, teachers and students of Dhaka University and Southeast University, Bangladesh JASAD, Department of Archives, City Bank, Teachers’ Associations, BASAD Marxist, Socialist Student Front, Charan Cultural Centre, Kotha Prakash, Prachyanat, Shahjalal University, Gonoshonghoti Andolon, BASAD, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Udichi, Shanto-Mariam University, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Applab, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Central Kochikachar Mela, Prothom Alo, Nijera Kori, JSD, Pathikrit Foundation, Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, Anyaprakash, Heritage Foundation, Jatiya Kabita Parishad, Jubo Union, Shilpakala Academy, and Satyen Sen Shilpi Gosthi.