Sajek blockade resumes, nearly 2,000 tourists stranded
Nearly 2,000 tourists have become stranded while returning from Sajek Valley in Baghaichhari, Rangamati.
At around 9:00 am on Thursday, they were travelling from Sajek to Khagrachhari under the escort of army and police personnel. However, a blockade called by two regional organisations stopped them midway at around 9:30 am.
On Wednesday, Sajek Gano Odhikar Rokkha Committee and Sajek Karbari Association, two organisations, announced a third round of blockades on the Sajek tourist road. In a statement, the organisations said the blockade would continue indefinitely from Thursday. They urged all tourists to leave Sajek by Wednesday.
Following the blockade announced by the two regional organisations, the district administration declared Sajek closed on security grounds.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday evening, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Nazma Ashrafi said the Sajek Valley tourist destination in Baghaichhari upazila would remain temporarily closed until further notice. The notice instructed everyone to leave Sajek safely by 4:00 pm on Thursday.
Following the district administration's directive, tourists began leaving Sajek on Thursday morning. However, just half an hour after leaving the valley, they encountered protesters at Ujobaazar in Baghaichhari.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Kawsar of Sajek police station told Prothom Alo, “We have received reports that vehicles carrying tourists have been stopped at Ujobaazar. We are currently unable to obtain updates on their situation because of network problems.”
Md Yasin, a transport coordinator for tourist vehicles in Sajek, told Prothom Alo, “On other days, vehicles carrying tourists leave Sajek for Khagrachhari at 10:30 am. However, because of the blockade, they left at 9:00 am today. Nearly 2,000 tourists left Sajek under the escort of army and police personnel. If nothing untoward happens, they are expected to reach Khagrachhari by noon.”
Earlier, on 15 October, activists of Sajek Gano Odhikar Rokkha Committee and Sajek Karbari Association launched a second round of an indefinite blockade on the Sajek tourist road from 6:00 am. They staged protests by setting fire to tyres and tree trunks at various points along the road.
One of the three demands put forward by the protesters is the withdrawal of armed members of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS-Santu Larma) from the Sajek area. They had called an indefinite blockade on 11 October over the same demand.
However, the JSS has denied the allegations. Sajib Chakma, the organisation's publicity secretary, told Prothom Alo, “These allegations are being made to divert attention from the longstanding oppression and harassment of ordinary people in Sajek by armed members of the UPDF.”
The blockade and the closure of the tourist destination have caused losses for local tourism businesses. Motijoy Tripura, joint general secretary of the Sajek Resort Cottage Owners' Association, told Prothom Alo, “Tourists have to leave Sajek because of the blockade. Many tourists have cancelled their advance resort bookings. When a road blockade occurs in Sajek, not only tourists and businesses but also local residents suffer greatly. People can no longer buy food supplies or transport locally produced agricultural goods to the market.”