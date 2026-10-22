Sajek blockade resumes, nearly 2,000 tourists stranded

Nearly 2,000 tourists have become stranded while returning from Sajek Valley in Baghaichhari, Rangamati.

At around 9:00 am on Thursday, they were travelling from Sajek to Khagrachhari under the escort of army and police personnel. However, a blockade called by two regional organisations stopped them midway at around 9:30 am.

On Wednesday, Sajek Gano Odhikar Rokkha Committee and Sajek Karbari Association, two organisations, announced a third round of blockades on the Sajek tourist road. In a statement, the organisations said the blockade would continue indefinitely from Thursday. They urged all tourists to leave Sajek by Wednesday.