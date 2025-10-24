Bangladesh condemns Israel’s move to impose ‘sovereignty’ over Palestine
Bangladesh has strongly condemned Israel’s latest move to extend its so-called “sovereignty” over the occupied territories in the West Bank of the State of Palestine, calling it a flagrant violation of international law.
In a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the Government of Bangladesh reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The statement reads, “The Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh strongly condemns the recent approval by the Israeli Knesset of draft laws aimed at imposing so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied territories in the West Bank of the State of Palestine.”
Israel continues its unlawful occupation through the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank, in blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, it added.
In the statement Bangladesh reaffirms that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.
Dhaka also welcomes the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued on 22 October 2025, which underscores Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of warfare.
Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, added the statement.