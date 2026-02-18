The building burned to ashes before my eyes

Without a moment’s delay, I rushed downstairs to the office. I saw several police members standing at the main gate of the Pragati Insurance building. After parking my motorcycle in a safe place, I went in front of our main building and found 50 to 60 people chanting slogans. At one point, they took position on the road in front of the CA building on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue and blocked traffic.

I started taking their photographs. From what the protesters were saying, I understood another procession was coming from Shahbag towards the Prothom Alo office.

I was panicking inside, because I was the only photojournalist there. That night, taking photos with flash was extremely risky. I tried to stay calm. After taking a few pictures, I waited for the procession coming from Shahbagh.