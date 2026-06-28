3 bodies recovered from Turag river in 2 days, identities revealed

Relatives requested that no further questions be asked. They confirmed only that Sumon had gone missing and said they had collected his body on Friday after receiving the news.

They explained that they had deleted all photographs of Sumon from his mobile phone, torn up the photographs kept at home, and destroyed his mobile phone. They said they did not wish to preserve any memories that would deepen the family's grief after losing their son.

At one point, this correspondent showed them a Facebook account under the name "Sumon Ahmed Chowdhury".

Family members and several neighbours confirmed that it belonged to Sumon. They said he traded vegetables at the Kamarpura wholesale market.

A review of the Facebook account showed that six days ago it had uploaded a video of a procession marking the anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. The account had also uploaded videos of the party's activities on various occasions.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashulia police station, Mohammad Torikul Islam, told Prothom Alo, "After receiving information from local residents, we recovered a body from a marsh beside the Turag River near Ashulia bazar on the night of 25 June. The deceased's family later identified the body as Sumon's. Yesterday, Saturday, the victim's elder brother filed an unnatural death case."