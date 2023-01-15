No scope to take action against Abdus Sobhan MP: EC

The election commission (EC) on Sunday said they have nothing to do with the allegations raised against the ruling Awami-League (AL) parliamentarian, Md Abdus Sobhan Miah alias Golap, in a report published in Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) recently.

"As he has already been elected and nobody challenged him [before the election], the concerned authorities first will have to take action over the allegations. When they inform us of the measures, then we will take action," the election commissioner Md Alamgir said.