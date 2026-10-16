Bangladesh unaware of execution of 2 nationals in Mecca, writes to Saudi Arabia seeking details

Bangladesh was not informed in advance about the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca for allegedly engaging in “indecent” acts in a mosque area.

Bangladesh learned of the executions after reports appeared in the media. The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah wrote to the Saudi foreign ministry on Thursday seeking detailed information about the incident.

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka and the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.