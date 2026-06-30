What will happen in Chattogram-4 constituency after BNP’s Aslam Chowdhury's candidacy cancelled?

Shishir Manir added, "Ordinarily, if the candidate who finishes first in a constituency is disqualified, the candidate who finishes second is declared elected. However, we will know whether the Appellate Division gives any specific direction beyond that once the full judgment is published."

However, Attorney General Mohammad Ruhul Quddus Kazal believes that Aslam Chowdhury would face no legal obstacle to contesting if a fresh election takes place in the Chattogram-4 constituency.

Responding to a question from journalists at his office after the Appellate Division's ruling, the Attorney General said, "Look, a person's disqualification for a specific period does not last for life. Although the appeal succeeded in relation to the previous election, meaning that despite being elected he may not be able to enjoy the result of that election, if he removes the ground of disqualification and becomes eligible before the next election, there should be no legal obstacle preventing him from contesting as a candidate."