Govt withdraws DCs from 25 districts
The government has withdrawn deputy commissioners (DCs) from 25 districts across the country and attached them to different ministries, directorates and other offices.
The public administration ministry issued separate gazette notifications in this regard on Tuesday. It came as per the government decision to appoint new DCs across the country gradually.
The withdrawn DCs are from Dhaka, Sylhet, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Gazipur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Khulna, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Pabna, Bogura, Joypurhat, and Chandpur.
Since its assumption in the office, the interim government has been carrying out large-scale reshuffles in civil administration and the police force.
On 14 August, contractual appointments of 11 secretaries, including the chairman of the national board of revenue (NBR), were canceled, while the secretary of the prime minister’s office (PMO) was made an officer on special duty (OSD).
Besides, the officials who were deprived during the previous government have been awarded promotions, particularly to the positions of deputy secretary and joint secretary.