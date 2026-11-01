Garment workers’ protests: At least 80 factories shut in Gazipur and Savar

Khairul Mamun, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, told Prothom Alo that several workers, who had stopped working and remained inside their factories, had informed him that no representatives of the management had spoken to them about their demands.

As a result, the workers were unclear about the situation. He said workers at factories that declare holidays because of work stoppages often take to the streets in frustration when they are not given information about their demands. They also try to persuade workers from other factories to join them.

Mamun called for the situation to be taken seriously and urged the authorities to engage with the workers promptly.

At around 10:00 am, Ashulia Industrial Police-1 made an announcement over a loudspeaker mounted on a police vehicle.

The announcement said, “Industrial Police have always stood by you in this industrial area, providing peace, order and security services. Industrial Police are always working alongside our brothers and sisters among the workers to help them secure their legitimate demands and rights…”