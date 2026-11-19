20 factories in Gazipur, Savar declare holiday amid workers’ unrest, over 50 closed
At least 20 garment factories in Gazipur and Savar, Dhaka, declared holidays on Thursday amid workers’ unrest. The authorities have also shut down more than 50 factories. Garment workers blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and staged protests in Gazipur on Thursday morning. Police later cleared the road. The situation in Savar remains calm so far.
Gazipur
Workers at several garment factories in the Mawna and Gorgoria Masterbari areas of Gazipur did not join work and staged protests on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway on Thursday morning, demanding higher wages. Industrial police later removed them from the highway. Traffic movement along the road remained disrupted for around 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, workers from several factories attempted to stage a demonstration on the road in the Bhogra Bypass area along the same highway. Police also cleared the road there.
Authorities declared holidays at 10 garment factories in Gazipur on Thursday due to workers’ unrest. In addition, the authorities of more than 50 factories announced indefinite closures under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.
Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Superintendent of Police Amzad Hossain said, “Incidents of workers’ unrest are still occurring sporadically in different areas today. Industrial police are working to keep the situation under control.”
Meanwhile, 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), five platoons of the Special Reserve Force (SRB) and 12 platoons of Ansar personnel remain deployed to ensure security in the Gazipur industrial zone. They are performing their duties in coordination with metropolitan, district and industrial police.
Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Nurul Karim Bhuiyan said, “Additional security measures have also been taken at Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.”
Savar
Amid workers’ protests over various demands, including setting the minimum wage at Tk 30,000, a total of 29 factories in the industrial areas of Savar and Ashulia remained closed on Thursday. Another 10 factories declared general holidays for the day.
Workers at 17 factories reported for duty but did not work. BGB personnel, alongside police, are also performing security duties to maintain normal conditions.
Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed the information at around 9:15 am on Thursday.
A visit to the Radio Colony, Ulail and Hemayetpur areas of Savar upazila on Thursday morning found that workers had arrived at various factories at their scheduled times. However, closure notices were displayed outside several factories near Padma Mor in Hemayetpur.
Khairul Mamun, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, told Prothom Alo, “The situation in Savar and Ashulia is much better today than on previous days. Workers at some factories are not working. However, the only effective way to maintain a peaceful and stable environment in the garment industry is to resolve the ongoing crisis by accepting workers’ legitimate demands, immediately releasing the arrested labour leaders and holding meaningful dialogue with the participation of all parties.”
Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1 said, “Workers at a few factories have reported for duty but are not working. However, most factories are operating peacefully. So far, no reports of protests or instability have emerged from anywhere.”