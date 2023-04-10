Bangladesh to get 800-MW more power from Adani in June

Bangladesh is expected to receive 800-MW more electricity from Adani Power Limited in June.

The Indian company started supplying over 700 MW to the national grid on Sunday from its first 800-MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand of India.

Director general of Power Cell engineer Mohammad Hossain said Bangladesh's grid generation capacity rose to 23,000 MW, while the present demand is over 14000 MW.