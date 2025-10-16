Migrants at risk: Experts call for digital literacy to prevent scams

In the wake of frequent online fraudulence in the country of origin and in the destination countries, digital literacy for mitrant workers has become necessary, says migration experts.

Given the role of migrants to the country's economy, it is the responsibility of the government and non-governmental organisations to impart digital literacy to the migrants, they pointed out.

The migration experts made these remarks at a 'Validation Workshop on the Draft Training Module: Digital Literacy for Migrant Workers' at the conference room of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training' in the capital on Wednesday morning. Non-government organisation Film 4 Peace Foundation in association with UNDP organised it.