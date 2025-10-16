Migrants at risk: Experts call for digital literacy to prevent scams
In the wake of frequent online fraudulence in the country of origin and in the destination countries, digital literacy for mitrant workers has become necessary, says migration experts.
Given the role of migrants to the country's economy, it is the responsibility of the government and non-governmental organisations to impart digital literacy to the migrants, they pointed out.
The migration experts made these remarks at a 'Validation Workshop on the Draft Training Module: Digital Literacy for Migrant Workers' at the conference room of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training' in the capital on Wednesday morning. Non-government organisation Film 4 Peace Foundation in association with UNDP organised it.
Addressing the workshop as the chief guest, BMET director general Md Saleh Ahmed Mojaffar said that the digital literacy is an important aspect for migrants to prevent from online scams.
He also pointed out that in America, visa is issued by checking social media.
BMET DG, however, suggests that the method of digital literacy must be easier and attractive so that the migrants can easily comprehend.
While presenting the draft module, Film 4 Peace Foundation (F4P) executive director Pervez Siddique said 30 Bangladeshis have been recently arrested in Malaysia for unknowingly joining a WhatsApp group operated by the extremists.
In 2016, Singaporean authorities deported some Bangladeshis as they shared some posts for which Singaporean authorities considered that they had a link with militancy.
Zaheda, a female migrant worker of Nawabganj who returned from Saudi Arabia, said that language was the biggest challenge she faced while living overseas. If digital literacy can help overcome language barriers, it would benefit many female migrant workers.
Migration activist Anisur Rahman Khan appreciated the initiative of providing digital lileracy to the migrant workers. He, however, cautions that such projects are usually stopped at one stage yielding no results. He ephasised on the continuity of the project.
Nigar Ahmed from Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK) said most of the female workers are middle-aged and they cannot use Facebook.
Among others, BMET ADG Ashraf Hossain, BMET director Masud Rana and BMET ADG Mohammad Abdul Hai, among others, spoke at the workshop.