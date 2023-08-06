Dengue: 10 more die, 2,764 hospitalised

Ten more people died from dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, taking the death toll this year to 313, according to a release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The release said of the ten deaths, seven are in the Dhaka city and three from the outside.
Besides, 2,764 people were admitted to hospitals with this mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the DGHS release.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,078 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Dhaka while 1,686 patients have been admitted to hospitals outside the Dhaka city.
Earlier, highest 241 people died of dengue in 2022 while 179 died in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.