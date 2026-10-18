Freedom fighter and artist Saeeda Kamal dies at 74

Freedom fighter and Artist Saeeda Kamal has passed away. She died at around 7:30 am on Sunday (18 October), at a private hospital in Dhaka . She was 74 years old.

Saeeda Kamal was the daughter of renowned poet Sufia Kamal and the younger sister of Sultana Kamal, a former caretaker government adviser and chairperson of the human rights platform Amrai Pari. Sultana Kamal confirmed the news of her passing.