Freedom fighter and artist Saeeda Kamal dies at 74
Freedom fighter and Artist Saeeda Kamal has passed away. She died at around 7:30 am on Sunday (18 October), at a private hospital in Dhaka . She was 74 years old.
Saeeda Kamal was the daughter of renowned poet Sufia Kamal and the younger sister of Sultana Kamal, a former caretaker government adviser and chairperson of the human rights platform Amrai Pari. Sultana Kamal confirmed the news of her passing.
According to family sources, Saeeda Kamal had been suffering from multiple health complications for a long time. She had recently been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she breathed her last.
She leaves behind an only daughter who lives abroad.
Her family added that Saeeda Kamal made notable contributions to the country's art scene through her creative works. After studying fine arts at the University of Dhaka, she trained in design at Kala Bhavana in Santiniketan.
Her artworks were showcased in numerous solo and joint exhibitions both at home and abroad.
During the 1971 Liberation War, Saeeda Kamal served alongside her elder sister Sultana Kamal at the frontline Bangladesh Field Hospital, treating wounded freedom fighters.
For her valiant service, she was awarded the Commander-in-Chief’s Special Commendation (CinC’s Special Commendation).