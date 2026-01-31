37,000 BGB personnel deployed to ensure security ahead of national polls
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has taken extensive security measures ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and the Referendum, deploying more than 37,000 members across the country to ensure a peaceful, free and fair voting environment.
BGB Dhaka Sector Commander Colonel SM Abul Ehsan made the disclosure at a media briefing at the Mirpur National Swimming Complex after inspecting several election base camps in the capital this morning.
According to the BGB official, the force has been deployed in 489 of the country's 495 upazilas, while operating independently in 61 border upazilas.
To maintain maximum vigilance, BGB members will perform both mobile and static duties in all 300 parliamentary constituencies, he said.
"Each upazila is expected to have between two and four platoons on duty. In addition, the country's entire 4,427-kilometer border will remain under strict surveillance throughout the election period," Colonel SM Abul Ehsan said.
Under the Dhaka Sector alone, a total of 134 platoons will be deployed across 42 temporary base camps covering 51 constituencies in nine districts and four city corporations, he said.
These deployments will be carried out by Dhaka Battalion (5 and 26 BGB), Narayanganj Battalion (62 BGB) and Gazipur Battalion (63 BGB), according to the official.
To respond swiftly to any emergency, BGB's Rapid Action Team (RAT), Quick Response Force (QRF) and Helicopter Unit will remain on standby, he said.
Colonel SM Abul Ehsan said a specialized K-9 Dog Squad Unit will also be deployed to conduct special search operations and further strengthen security.
BGB authorities said members have received special election-related training to deal with any situation professionally and impartially.
Modern equipment, including body-worn cameras, night vision devices, metal detectors, armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and advanced communication systems, will be used to ensure transparency, accountability and effective security.
A special monitoring cell has been formed at battalion and sector headquarters to oversee the election situation round the clock.
On election day, BGB personnel will conduct patrols, set up checkpoints at key locations, and search vehicles and suspicious individuals to prevent sabotage or unrest.
BGB reiterated its commitment to political neutrality and strict adherence to the directives of the government and the Election Commission, emphasizing its role in ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.
Expressing optimism, BGB officials said they believe the 13th National Parliament Election will be held in a peaceful and festive atmosphere with the combined efforts of the government, Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and the people.