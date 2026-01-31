37,000 BGB personnel deployed to ensure security ahead of national polls

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has taken extensive security measures ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and the Referendum, deploying more than 37,000 members across the country to ensure a peaceful, free and fair voting environment.

BGB Dhaka Sector Commander Colonel SM Abul Ehsan made the disclosure at a media briefing at the Mirpur National Swimming Complex after inspecting several election base camps in the capital this morning.

According to the BGB official, the force has been deployed in 489 of the country's 495 upazilas, while operating independently in 61 border upazilas.

To maintain maximum vigilance, BGB members will perform both mobile and static duties in all 300 parliamentary constituencies, he said.