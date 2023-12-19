148 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed across the country

A total of 148 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the dawn to dusk countrywide hartal called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties is underway since this morning.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, shared the information this morning.

Along with the BGB, 422 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country.

Of them, 130 teams are patrolling in Dhaka, he added.