Gopalganj clash: Another dies, raising death toll to 5

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

The victim’s brother, Hira Munshi, said, “On the day of the incident (Wednesday), while returning after dropping off a passenger from his rickshaw near the cinema hall in Gopalganj Sadar area, my brother got trapped in the violence and was shot.”

He was rescued and first taken to the Sadar Hospital and later shifted to the DMCH, where he died on Thursday night, he added.

On Wednesday, more than 50 people, including police personnel, were injured in a series of clashes between AL, banned Chhatra League activists, and law enforcers over the NCP’s scheduled rally in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Of them, four people were declared dead that night, and those critically injured were shifted to several hospitals, including DMCH, from the district for advanced treatment.