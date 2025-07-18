Gopalganj clash: Another dies, raising death toll to 5
Another person, who had sustained bullet injuries during clashes involving law enforcers, Awami League members, and banned Chhatra League activists in Gopalganj on Wednesday, died early Friday, raising the death toll from the incident to five.
The deceased was identified as Ramjan Munshi, 32, son of Akbar Munshi of the Thanapara area under Gopalganj Sadar upazila.
Ramjan, a rickshaw-puller, breathed his last around 2:45 am while undergoing treatment in Ward No-101 of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital police outpost.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.
The victim’s brother, Hira Munshi, said, “On the day of the incident (Wednesday), while returning after dropping off a passenger from his rickshaw near the cinema hall in Gopalganj Sadar area, my brother got trapped in the violence and was shot.”
He was rescued and first taken to the Sadar Hospital and later shifted to the DMCH, where he died on Thursday night, he added.
On Wednesday, more than 50 people, including police personnel, were injured in a series of clashes between AL, banned Chhatra League activists, and law enforcers over the NCP’s scheduled rally in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.
Of them, four people were declared dead that night, and those critically injured were shifted to several hospitals, including DMCH, from the district for advanced treatment.
Those earlier reported dead are Sohel Mollah, Dipto Saha, Imon Talukdar and Ramjan Kazi.
In light of the deteriorating situation, the local administration initially imposed Section 144 in Sadar upazila and later enforced a curfew for 22 hours beginning at 8pm on Wednesday.
Just before the expiration of the curfew on Thursday, the government extended it until further notice, with a three-hour pause from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The curfew remained in effect from 6pm on Thursday until 11:00 am on Friday, and then again from 2:00 pm onwards until further notice, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the government has formed a three-member body to investigate the violent incidents that resulted in loss of lives and property.
As the curfew continues, law enforcement personnel, including police, Army, and Rapid Action Battalion, are patrolling the district town to maintain law and order.
Public movement on the streets remains minimal, as people have been discouraged from leaving their homes unless it is emergency.