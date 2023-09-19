Foreign secretary Momen holds meeting with Uzra Zeya in NY

The United States has again unscored the importance of a free, fair general election in Bangladesh.
The US under secretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights Uzra Zeya said this in a social media post following a meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen in New York yesterday.
“Productive conversation with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the margins of #UNGA78. Appreciated meeting again to discuss the importance of free & fair elections, freedom of expression, and continued humanitarian support for Rohingya and communities that host them,” Uzra wrote on her ‘X’ handle.
Uzra led an US delegation to Bangladesh from 11-14 July and met senior government officials, civil society members, Rohingya refugees and representatives from humanitarian organisations.