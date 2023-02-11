Bangladesh dispatches special assistance mission to Syria with emergency relief goods 

In pursuance of Bangladesh’s commitment to global peace and providing humanitarian assistance for those in disaster zones, the government dispatched a Bangladesh Air Force C- 130 J transport aircraft from Bangabandhu Air Base, Dhaka to Damascus, Syria on Friday night, reports UNB.

The directives of dispatching a special aircraft with relief goods to Syria came from the prime minister in view of the fatal earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February, causing a death toll of more than 23,000 and countless injured and displaced.