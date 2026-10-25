Houthis say attacked Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Aden after deadly strikes

Yemen’s Houthis launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government on Saturday after blaming the kingdom for strikes that the Iran-backed group said killed 17 people.

Saudi Arabia and the government it backs in Yemen have come under sustained attack in recent weeks from the Houthis as a years-long truce broke down in the summer, shifting the focus of the wider US-Iran war that erupted in February.

Over the past 24 hours, the Yemeni fighters said they targeted three Saudi airports including the international airport in capital Riyadh, energy installations, a pipeline and an air base.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched missiles at “King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, in two phases”, the airports in Dammam in the east and Najran in the south.

The international airport on Saturday however said it would resume domestic and international flights “effective Sunday” in a post on X, after it was closed following several deadly attacks this month.