UN chief condoles death of 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and the people of Bangladesh. “He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.”
The Secretary-General recalled that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.
He called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.
The Secretary-General called upon the Central African authorities to lift the restriction on night flights that negatively impacts the safety and security of peacekeepers who take considerable risks daily to support national authorities.
The secretary-general reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and government of the Central African Republic.
UN in Bangladesh expresses condolence
UNB adds: United Nations in Bangladesh has expressed its profound grief at the untimely death of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of Jahangir Alam, Jashim Uddin and Sharif Hossain who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said a press statement on Wednesday.
The UN in Bangladesh wished speedy recovery to Major Ashraful Haque, who is injured and receiving treatment.
United Nations peacekeepers take on considerable risks in the line of duty, said the UN office in Bangladesh.
“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with the women and men who stake their lives and well-being in service of peace, and honour their sacrifice,” the statement reads.