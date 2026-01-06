Energy adviser blames retailers and wholesale traders for high gas price

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser on power, energy and mineral resources, has blamed retail and wholesale traders for the recent unusual rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices. He said the surge is temporary and will ease gradually.

He made the remarks in response to query while speaking to newspersons following a meeting of the government procurement advisory committee at the secretariat Tuesday.

At the consumer level, the price of private-sector LPG has risen by Tk 4.42 per kilogram. For this January, the price of a 12-kg cylinder has been set at Tk 1,306. Last month (December 2025), it was Tk 1,253. This means the price of 12-kg cylinder has increased by Tk 53. The price increased by Tk 38 last month.

The adviser on power, energy, and mineral resources said mobile courts are being conducted against businesses that have raised LPG prices abnormally. Measures are also being taken to reopen shops that remain closed.