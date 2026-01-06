Energy adviser blames retailers and wholesale traders for high gas price
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser on power, energy and mineral resources, has blamed retail and wholesale traders for the recent unusual rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices. He said the surge is temporary and will ease gradually.
He made the remarks in response to query while speaking to newspersons following a meeting of the government procurement advisory committee at the secretariat Tuesday.
At the consumer level, the price of private-sector LPG has risen by Tk 4.42 per kilogram. For this January, the price of a 12-kg cylinder has been set at Tk 1,306. Last month (December 2025), it was Tk 1,253. This means the price of 12-kg cylinder has increased by Tk 53. The price increased by Tk 38 last month.
The adviser on power, energy, and mineral resources said mobile courts are being conducted against businesses that have raised LPG prices abnormally. Measures are also being taken to reopen shops that remain closed.
When asked whether those involved in the price manipulation have been punished, the energy adviser said yes, in many cases they have been. The operations are being carried out by the district administration, the police, and the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection.
The energy adviser said information on LPG price hikes is being provided by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), adding, “We will see whether anyone at BERC is involved in this.”
Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan said some vessels are under restrictions and added, "We are trying to address the shipping issues for the future."
On the household gas shortage, he said, “There is local gas production, and imports are also made. Neither is lacking. It should be remembered that in winter, gas pipelines face problems, and even overseas pipelines are affected. This causes issues in gas supply. The planned amount of LNG is being brought in.”