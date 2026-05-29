10 more children die from measles and measles-like symptoms, nine in Dhaka

Another 10 children died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours — from 8:00 am yesterday, Thursday, to 8:00 am today, Friday.

During the same period, a total of 732 children were affected by measles and measles-like symptoms. Of them, 674 showed measles-like symptoms, while 58 were confirmed to have measles.

Nine of the deaths occurred in Dhaka and one in Sylhet. The information was revealed today, Friday, in the latest measles update report published by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).