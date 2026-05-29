10 more children die from measles and measles-like symptoms, nine in Dhaka
Another 10 children died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours — from 8:00 am yesterday, Thursday, to 8:00 am today, Friday.
During the same period, a total of 732 children were affected by measles and measles-like symptoms. Of them, 674 showed measles-like symptoms, while 58 were confirmed to have measles.
Nine of the deaths occurred in Dhaka and one in Sylhet. The information was revealed today, Friday, in the latest measles update report published by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, a total of 485 children have reportedly died after showing measles-like symptoms across the country since 15 March. During the same period, 90 children died after being diagnosed with measles.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 68,579 children have shown measles-like symptoms since 15 March this year. During this period, 54,798 children were admitted to hospital with such symptoms. Of them, 51,511 have recovered and returned home.
The Directorate General of Health Services also said that 8,943 children have been diagnosed with measles in the country since 15 March.