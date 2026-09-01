Trump hopes to meet PM Tarique soon, thanks him for Boeing purchase

US President Donald Trump has expressed his expectation of meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the ''not too distant future'' and conveyed his warmest regards and love to the people of Bangladesh.

"I look forward to meeting you in the not too distant future," Trump said in a letter sent to the Prime Minister today, said Prime Minister''s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

The US President thanked Tarique Rahman for Bangladesh''s decision to purchase Boeing aircraft, saying, "Boeing will not let you down, and I will not forget."