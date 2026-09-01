Trump hopes to meet PM Tarique soon, thanks him for Boeing purchase
US President Donald Trump has expressed his expectation of meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the ''not too distant future'' and conveyed his warmest regards and love to the people of Bangladesh.
"I look forward to meeting you in the not too distant future," Trump said in a letter sent to the Prime Minister today, said Prime Minister''s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
The US President thanked Tarique Rahman for Bangladesh''s decision to purchase Boeing aircraft, saying, "Boeing will not let you down, and I will not forget."
In the letter, Trump expressed confidence in a bright future for Bangladesh and its people under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's leadership.
"Please give my warmest regards and love to the people of Bangladesh. They have been through much but, under your leadership, I feel certain that they, and your Country itself, will have a very bright future," Trump said.
Trump also thanked the Prime Minister for his attention to the Boeing aircraft purchase.