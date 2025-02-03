Chief adviser asks for a ‘command centre’ to monitor law and order

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Monday asked for introducing a ‘command centre’ for monitoring the country’s law and order situation intensively.

The chief adviser gave the directives while reviewing the law and order situation of the country in a high level meeting of the chiefs of law enforcing agencies.

Home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, special assistant to chief adviser Khuda Baksh Chiowdhury, home secretary Nasimul Gani and chiefs of police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Coast Guard and Special Branch (SB) attended the meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka.

Dr. Yunus said the security agencies must ensure maximum use of the latest communication tools to make sure they can quickly intervene in any situation.

"We have to set up a command centre or a command headquarters, which will coordinate with the police and all security agencies," he said.