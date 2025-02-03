Chief adviser asks for a ‘command centre’ to monitor law and order
Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Monday asked for introducing a ‘command centre’ for monitoring the country’s law and order situation intensively.
The chief adviser gave the directives while reviewing the law and order situation of the country in a high level meeting of the chiefs of law enforcing agencies.
Home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, special assistant to chief adviser Khuda Baksh Chiowdhury, home secretary Nasimul Gani and chiefs of police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Coast Guard and Special Branch (SB) attended the meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka.
Dr. Yunus said the security agencies must ensure maximum use of the latest communication tools to make sure they can quickly intervene in any situation.
"We have to set up a command centre or a command headquarters, which will coordinate with the police and all security agencies," he said.
The chief adviser said the new command structure would "skillfully and intensively" communicate with all security agencies and police stations across the country.
He asked the security chiefs to stay alert against any attempt to deteriorate the law and order, saying "We should be alert like a war-time situation.”
“This year is a very critical one for the country and we must not allow anyone to create any chaos and anarchy," he added.
Dr. Yunus said the cronies of the ousted autocrat, Sheikh Hasina, are spending huge amount of money to create anarchy and spread disinformation.
"We must stay alert and everyone should fight against the dissemination of disinformation," he said.
The chief adviser also asked the security chiefs to protect the human rights of every citizen and take special measures to thwart any attack on the religious or ethnic minorities.
"Our global image will be badly damaged if we can't protect our religious minorities. We will also have to be very transparent in this regard," he said.
Dr. Yunus also directed police to take stern action against the extortionists to keep prices of food and essential commodities stable during the holy month of Ramadan.
Inspector general of police (IGP) Baharul Alam informed the meeting that police have set up 10 teams to monitor the murder cases filed over the atrocities and killings by Hasina's security forces during July and August last year.
The chief adviser asked police to put the cases on fast-track and make sure that no innocent person is harassed.
Baharul Alam also said Bangladesh has placed a request to the Interpol in an effort to issue a red notice on Sheikh Hasina who fled to India during the mass uprising.
"We've made a request. We hope we will get some response soon," he told the meeting.
DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjad Ali said mugging and snatching incidents in the capital have declined after police stepped up security.
Online case filing system
Dr. Muhammad Yunus has also asked the police to introduce an online system for filing cases across the country.
Currently, an aggrieved person in person can file a first information report (FIR) with the nearest police station. The procedure is cumbersome and has loopholes that lead to abuse and harassment of people.
Prof Yunus said police should set up a dedicated call number- like 999 - to enable complainants to file a FIR from anywhere in the country.
“This system will reduce the hassles that our people face when they go to a police station to file a case," he said.
The chief adviser also asked the IGP to launch a new phone number as early as possible for filing online FIR. The chief adviser also asked the IGP to set up a dedicated call centre to allow the complainants to have feedback on their cases.
“People who face problems in filing a case online, can easily take help from the call centre," he noted.