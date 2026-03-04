Bangladesh urges the US to resolve the Iran crisis diplomatically and swiftly

Bangladesh has urged the United States to resolve the Iran crisis through diplomatic means and dialogue as quickly as possible. Foreign Adviser Khalilur Rahman shared this information while responding to journalists after a meeting with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Kapur met Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. The foreign adviser spoke to reporters following the meeting.

Responding to a question about when the war might end, Khalilur Rahman said that ending the war is no longer solely in the hands of the United States, nor is it a decision for that country alone. However, he emphasised that for countries like Bangladesh, the economic repercussions of the war would be impossible to bear.