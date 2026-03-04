Bangladesh urges the US to resolve the Iran crisis diplomatically and swiftly
Bangladesh has urged the United States to resolve the Iran crisis through diplomatic means and dialogue as quickly as possible. Foreign Adviser Khalilur Rahman shared this information while responding to journalists after a meeting with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.
On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Kapur met Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. The foreign adviser spoke to reporters following the meeting.
Responding to a question about when the war might end, Khalilur Rahman said that ending the war is no longer solely in the hands of the United States, nor is it a decision for that country alone. However, he emphasised that for countries like Bangladesh, the economic repercussions of the war would be impossible to bear.
Asked about the discussions during the meeting, the foreign adviser said Bangladesh had urged the United States to resolve the Iran crisis through negotiations and diplomatic efforts as swiftly as possible.
On the second day of his three-day visit on Wednesday, Paul Kapur first held talks at the Foreign Ministry with State Minister Shama Obaed Islam. He then met with Khalilur Rahman.
When asked about the trade agreement signed with the United States, Khalilur Rahman said it is not correct to claim that the agreement was hastily concluded before the election. Rather, discussions were also held with two parties—the National Citizens Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.