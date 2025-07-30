Dengue: 2 more deaths, 386 new cases reported in 24 hrs
Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 81 this year.
The recent fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, 386 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 20,702 this year.
Besides, Barishal Division alone reported 106 new cases, Chattogram Division (outside city corporations) recorded 64 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 62, while 49 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 29 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 45 in Rajshahi Division, 23 in Khulna Division, 3 in Rangpur division and five in Mymensingh Division.
Currently, 1,289 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.
According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.