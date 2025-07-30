Dengue: 2 more deaths, 386 new cases reported in 24 hrs

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 81 this year.

The recent fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 386 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 20,702 this year.