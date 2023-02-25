PM Hasina to inaugurate 49 projects in Gopalganj

It also includes a four-storey building of Shuagram Bohumukhi High School at Kotalipara, a three-storey girls hostel (100 beds) at Sheikh Hasina Adarsha Degree College at Kotalipara, a four-storey academic building of Kotalipara SN Institution along with Kotalipara Poura Kitchen Market and Kotalipara Upazila Parishad built Sheikh Russel Library at Bhangarhat Talimpur Telihati High School in Kotalipara upazila,
The list adds a 'Mukta Manch' on the ancestral home of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya in Kotalipara, flood shelter centre at Uttar Kotalipara Rammohon High School in Kotalipara, and a one-storey commercial building with 10-storey foundation at Boro Bazar in Gopalganj Sadar also.
The prime minister will lay foundation stones of Gopalganj Zilla Tathya Complex Bhaban and Kotalipara Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre under the Public Works Department, Radhaganj Union Bhangarhat Bazar Development and Mural Construction on 1971 Liberation War at Koralipara Upazila under the Local Government Engineering Department and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 11 union parishads under Kotalipara Upazila Parishad.