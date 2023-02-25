PM Hasina to inaugurate 49 projects in Gopalganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being expected to inaugurate 44 projects during her daylong visit to Gopalganj today, Saturday.

The premier is likely to lay foundation stones of five other projects as well.

The 44 projects include two rural piped water supply schemes - one at Dumuria union under Tungipara upazila and the other at Ramshil union under Kotalipara upazila; 24-meter RCC girder bridge on Gopalpur UP Office-Kajulia UP via Boraihati Polshair Bazar Road and 99-meter girder bridge on Kushli GC-Dharabashail GC via Mitradanga Sonakhali Road in Tungipara upazila,.