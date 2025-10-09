Rights situation: Nur Khan says he felt ‘sick’ hearing press secretary’s remarks

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has claimed that Bangladesh’s law and order situation remains stable and that the reality of human rights conditions is “much better” than what is portrayed in the media.

He made the remarks at a roundtable organised by human rights organisation Sapran at the Bishwa Sahitya Kendra in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

The press secretary said one of the key problems with human rights reports on Bangladesh is their heavy reliance on newspaper coverage.