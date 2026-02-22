China supports 'Bangladesh First' policy, vows to strengthen relations
Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen conveyed China’s firm support for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s 'Bangladesh First' policy.
China’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations after a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.
He said that he had detailed discussions with the new Foreign Minister on China–Bangladesh relations, bilateral cooperation, the Rohingya issue, and various other matters.
He said that the Chinese Prime Minister intends to work closely with Bangladesh Prime Minister to further deepen bilateral cooperation.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman underscored the importance of advancing the Bangladesh–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
He also called for enhanced Chinese engagement with all relevant stakeholders for early repatriation of the Rohingyas.
Ambassador Wen conveyed an invitation from the Chinese Foreign Minister for Rahman to undertake an official visit to China at a mutually convenient time.
"Dear journalist, just now I had a very good meeting with the honourable foreign minister Khalilur Rahman," the Chinese Ambassador said.
He also mentioned, "The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. We had a practical and in-depth exchange on a range of issues including China-Bangladesh relationship, bilateral cooperation, and Rohingya crisis."
Ambassador Wen pointed out that the 13th parliament election which is just concluded was held in a smooth and orderly manner. It is a victory for democracy in Bangladesh and also a victory for the Bangladesh people.
China attaches great importance to deepening relations with Bangladesh and supports the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in exercising smooth governance, he added.
Wen said, "As we all aware, China-Bangladesh relations was founded by his father, the late President Ziaur Rahman, and the relations matured during his mother as prime minister of Bangladesh. So, now we're looking forward with the leadership of prime minister Tarique Rahman. Our elations will reach a new height."
He said China also supports Bangladesh in maintaining solidarity and stability and in safeguarding National sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
China supports Bangladesh in pursuing its Bangladesh first policy and playing a even more prominent role in international and regional affairs, ambassador Wen said adding China stands ready to carry forward cooperation in all sectors with the new government of Bangladesh.
"So, I'm fully convinced for a better future of China-Bangladesh relationship," he added.
The Chinese ambassador said, "I have not paid a call on the Prime Minister. However, as you are aware, we have a tradition of high-level visits, and we hope that this will continue. As for when the next high-level visit will take place—whether within a month or later—we have not yet reached that stage."
As you know the US is imposing so many difficulties and situation with the Bangladesh to have relation with China especially on the military sector.
So would you like to say something on that, Wen said, "You know, our spokesperson has made two statements. You could refer to these two statements. But I want to stress that our relations with Bangladesh, as well as with other South Asian countries, are intended to fully benefit the people of the region and are supported by them. Our relations are not targeted at any third party and should not be influenced by any external forces."
"So any attempt to undermine our cooperation with Bangladesh or any South Asian countries were doomed to fail there.," he added.
When asked about the Teesta project, the Chinese ambassador said, "We discussed with Bangladesh side for long time. So, China is staying ready. So, we are seeing, you know, we need to work with the new government to proceed with these projects."
He said he expects it to begin soon, as this is one of his key expectations.
He mentioned that commitments were made at the meeting to implement the Teesta River–related project, along with other long-term projects.
Yao Wen said that China will continue its support for Bangladesh’s self-reliant, secure, and democratic development, including cooperation in job creation, investment, and the development of the education and health sectors.