China supports 'Bangladesh First' policy, vows to strengthen relations

China supports Bangladesh in pursuing its Bangladesh first policy and playing a even more prominent role in international and regional affairs, ambassador Wen said adding China stands ready to carry forward cooperation in all sectors with the new government of Bangladesh.

"So, I'm fully convinced for a better future of China-Bangladesh relationship," he added.

The Chinese ambassador said, "I have not paid a call on the Prime Minister. However, as you are aware, we have a tradition of high-level visits, and we hope that this will continue. As for when the next high-level visit will take place—whether within a month or later—we have not yet reached that stage."

As you know the US is imposing so many difficulties and situation with the Bangladesh to have relation with China especially on the military sector.

So would you like to say something on that, Wen said, "You know, our spokesperson has made two statements. You could refer to these two statements. But I want to stress that our relations with Bangladesh, as well as with other South Asian countries, are intended to fully benefit the people of the region and are supported by them. Our relations are not targeted at any third party and should not be influenced by any external forces."