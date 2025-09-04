It's a special feeling to see a child living comfortably in ‘Khudi Bari’

Prothom Alo :

Marina Tabassum: Our aim was to build a type of house where, during flooding, people could live on the upper floor and in the event of erosion, the house could easily be relocated. It was essential that people could afford the cost and that the houses could be built with locally available materials. Transporting construction materials to the char areas via river is costly, so bamboo, being easily available, was chosen as the primary material. The only significant cost involves the steel joints required. For the houses built so far, our non-profit organisation, Foundation for Architecture, Community, Equity (FACE), has supplied these steel joints. We want the houses to remain durable. Aside from this, the other expenses are borne by the people themselves.

We explain the technical aspects to them, sit with them and demonstrate how the houses should be constructed. Afterwards, they build the houses themselves. Our intention is that people should learn the process so that, if the house needs to be dismantled and moved elsewhere, they can do so independently.