Holy Ashura to be observed on 6 July

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the Battle of Karbala, will be observed in the country on July 06 as the moon of the month of Muharram was sighted in the sky today, Thursday.

