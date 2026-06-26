China proposes Bangladesh-Myanmar-China economic corridor: PMO spokesperson

China on Friday proposed the establishment of an economic corridor linking Bangladesh, Myanmar and China aimed at further deepening regional connectivity and trade.

“Today, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had detailed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on connectivity... A proposal came there on how an economic corridor could be established from Bangladesh to China via Myanmar,” said Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin.

He said this while briefing newspersons at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in the morning.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various bilateral issues relating to connectivity, people to people contact, further enhancing bilateral ties and regarding Chinese support for modernising Chittagong and Mongla sea ports.