China proposes Bangladesh-Myanmar-China economic corridor: PMO spokesperson
For the first time, Bangladesh and China have reached an understanding on a “2+2 dialogue” mechanism covering foreign affairs and defense, Mahdi Amin told the media.
China on Friday proposed the establishment of an economic corridor linking Bangladesh, Myanmar and China aimed at further deepening regional connectivity and trade.
“Today, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had detailed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on connectivity... A proposal came there on how an economic corridor could be established from Bangladesh to China via Myanmar,” said Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin.
He said this while briefing newspersons at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in the morning.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various bilateral issues relating to connectivity, people to people contact, further enhancing bilateral ties and regarding Chinese support for modernising Chittagong and Mongla sea ports.
Providing details, the PMO spokesperson said the main objective of this economic corridor would be to expand Bangladesh’s economy, increase economic transactions, and further enhance multimodal transportation.
Mahdi Amin also said that China expressed interest in further modernising Chittagong port to make it as a regional business hub.
“We want to work on how this port can be developed into a regional hub that will serve not only Bangladesh but also other countries,” he added.
We want to deepen ties in culture, media, technology, knowledge transfer, and employment generation
Apart from this, he said that China has shown interest in upgrading Mongla port and making it more progressive and service-oriented as discussions were held on these matters.
Amin said Bangladesh and China are eager to further strengthen people-to-people contact in line with their broader bilateral relationship.
“We want to deepen ties in culture, media, technology, knowledge transfer, and employment generation,” he added.
He said that both the countries want greater interaction between their people in areas like heritage, information, and technology, and that these issues were discussed by the two leaders.
China will help simplify visa processing and expressed interest in supporting the introduction of modern medical systems in Bangladesh, including robotic surgery and hospital development.
He also noted that Mandarin is being prioritised as a third language in Bangladesh’s education system, along with technical and vocational education.
China is eager to assist Bangladesh in both areas based on its own experience by providing teachers and infrastructural support for Chinese language education, he said.
Speaking regarding healthcare, Amin said China will help simplify visa processing and expressed interest in supporting the introduction of modern medical systems in Bangladesh, including robotic surgery and hospital development.
He said many Bangladeshis travel abroad for medical treatment, and China is willing to facilitate easier visa processing and other forms of cooperation to support Bangladeshi patients seeking treatment overseas.
Reiterating the importance of people-to-people ties, he said Bangladesh wants stronger relations between the peoples of the two countries in the fields of culture, media, technology, knowledge transfer, and employment generation.
On the Rohingya issue, Amin said Bangladesh’s position remains clear: the country wants the Rohingyas, who took shelter to Bangladesh to return to their homeland Myanmar in a safe, voluntary, and dignified manner.
Mandarin is being prioritised as a third language in Bangladesh’s education system, along with technical and vocational education.
He said China has assured Bangladesh that whenever necessary, it will facilitate dialogue with Myanmar regarding Rohingya repatriation.
“We will pursue the voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya, which, according to us, was achieved only during the tenures of the Shahed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. We will begin discussions on this issue going forward,” he said.
Amin also mentioned that for the first time, Bangladesh and China have reached an understanding on a “2+2 dialogue” mechanism covering foreign affairs and defense.
Representatives from the foreign and defense ministries of both countries will hold regular dialogues in future, and the details of the instrument are being worked out, he added.
He said that China reaffirmed its respect for Bangladesh’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and emphasised that each country should pursue its own independent and sovereign foreign policy.
Regarding BRICS, Amin said China welcomed Bangladesh’s future application for membership.
He also noted that China congratulated Bangladesh on its recent success in UN-related election and that Bangladesh thanked China for its support.
Finally, he said President Xi Jinping praised Tarique Rahman’s leadership and assured China’s long-term support for Bangladesh’s development.
Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir and Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony were also present at the press conference.