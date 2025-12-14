They are three

Professor Jyotirmoy’s name was listed in that Military Intelligence register where only extremely dangerous individuals were recorded. He first realised this when he applied for a passport to travel to Kolkata. His elderly mother was gradually losing her eyesight, and it was her wish to see her eldest son. For this reason, Professor Jyotirmoy was deeply anxious inwardly, though he never showed it outwardly.

He was always very reserved about such matters. He tried repeatedly himself, and others tried on his behalf as well; but no one could secure a passport for someone whose name appeared in the military register as a “communist.” He was the provost of Jagannath Hall. The army was reportedly enraged by a fabricated claim that students of that hall were engaged in anti-state military preparations, and it was rumoured that the provost might have been arrested even before 25 March, had a comparatively more decent individual not been appointed provincial governor.

On the night of 25 March, the invaders shot him. With timely medical treatment, he might have survived; but even if he had survived March, it is highly doubtful that he would have survived December—just as Santosh Bhattacharya did not, and just as Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta’s own student, Rashidul Hasan, did not.

Rashidul Hasan’s name, too, was in the military’s secret register. In the third week of September, armed men raided the university area in search of him and took him away from his room at the Arts Building. He had never imagined himself important enough for armed soldiers to come looking for him, yet the army found him with ease. When the Al-Badr forces came again in December, he was still in the university area. He had nowhere else to go in the city. He had come as a refugee from West Bengal.