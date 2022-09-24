DPDC deal with additional $450m just for electrical goods

Bangladesh is having to pay around an additional USD 451.6 million just to procure electrical goods for a power project of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC).

Taking the exchange rate as Tk 99 per dollar (for government projects), that amounts to Tk 44.7 billion (Tk 4,470 crore) in local currency, according to the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

This project under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources is named 'Project for Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network in DPDC Area'.

This Tk 204.67 billion (Tk 20,467 crore) project is the largest project in the power distribution sector.

Though it has a high expenditure, the project is not on the government's priority list. The project work is being implemented by the Chinese private contractor firm Tebian Electric Apparatus Company Limited (TBEA).