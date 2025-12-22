Police to fine offenders for noise pollution
Police have been granted the authority to impose fines as part of efforts to control noise pollution. If noise levels exceed permissible limits, a sergeant or any officer of a higher rank will be able to fine offenders up to Tk10,000 on the spot. If the fine cannot be paid immediately, police will have the authority to seize the vehicle.
The government has introduced this provision through the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2025, issued on 23 November. Sub-rule 1 of Rule 20 of the new regulations authorises police to take action, stating that no individual may install or use horns exceeding approved noise levels on motor vehicles or watercraft. Violations will allow police to impose fines of up to Tk10,000 at the scene.
According to Schedule 3 of the rules, the permissible noise limit for two- and three-wheeled light vehicles has been set at 85 decibels. The same limit applies to other light vehicles, including private cars, microbuses and pickup vans. For minibuses, medium trucks and medium covered vans, the maximum limit is 90 decibels. Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, covered vans, lorries and water vessels are allowed up to 100 decibels.
Schedule 1 of the rules also specifies permissible noise levels by area. In silent zones, the allowed limit is 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night. In residential areas, the limits are 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night. Mixed areas may have 60 decibels during the day and 50 at night, while commercial areas are allowed 70 decibels during the day and 60 at night. In industrial areas, noise levels must remain within 75 decibels during the day and 70 at night.
Under the rules, government authorities may declare specific locations as “silent zones” and set noise limits accordingly.
Daytime is defined as 6:00am to 9:00pm, while nighttime runs from 9:00pm to 6:00am.
Previously, executive magistrates conducted mobile courts under the Department of Environment to enforce noise pollution laws. Police now share that authority.
Farid Ahmed, director of the Department of Environment’s Dhaka Metropolitan Office and project director of the Integrated and Participatory Project for Noise Pollution Control, told Prothom Alo that the most significant aspect of the new rules is granting enforcement power to police.
He said that on 15 December, officials briefed around 100 police officers, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, on the new regulations. Police have also been provided with sound level detectors to measure noise.
“We hope citizens will finally get relief from the suffering caused by noise pollution,” Farid Ahmed said.
Loudspeakers Banned in Silent Zones During Election Campaigns
The regulations, issued ahead of national elections, prohibit campaigning with high-noise equipment. Microphones, loudspeakers and similar devices will not be allowed in silent zones. Even outside silent zones, noise levels must comply with Schedule 1 limits. These rules will apply to all elections.
Rule 5 of the regulations bans the use of loudspeakers, microphones, musical systems and amplifiers in public spaces at night. However, individuals may apply in writing for permission to use such equipment for up to five hours at night, excluding silent zones. Even then, use after 11:00pm is prohibited, and noise levels must not exceed 90 decibels.
In rural, municipal and upazila areas, permission must be obtained from the upazila nirbahi officer. In district headquarters, approval is required from the deputy commissioner, while in city corporation areas permission must come from the police commissioner.
The rules also prohibit the use of firecrackers, fireworks or any similar explosive noise-producing devices at night. Noise pollution has also been banned in natural forest areas and in vehicles used for picnics or social events.
To control construction noise in residential areas, the use of high-noise machinery—such as brick and stone crushers, mixer machines and piling equipment—is prohibited from 7:00pm to 7:00am within residential zones and within 500 metres of them.
Victims of noise pollution may file complaints by phone, in writing, verbally or by email with authorised officials. Upon verification, authorities may seize equipment producing excessive noise.
Penalties for noise pollution
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change first introduced noise pollution regulations in 2006. Under those rules, unauthorised use of microphones, loudspeakers, sound systems, music systems or amplifiers in public places, as well as the use of firecrackers or fireworks, can result in up to one month’s imprisonment, a fine of Tk 50,000, or both.
If a motor vehicle exceeds permissible noise levels, offenders may face up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 10,000, or both. Additionally, one penalty point will be deducted from the driver’s licence.
In Bangladesh, drivers are issued licences with 10 points. Points are deducted for traffic violations and licences are cancelled once all 10 points are lost.
Importing, storing, selling, marketing or displaying horns that exceed permitted noise levels—including hydraulic horns and multi-tone horns—can result in up to one month’s imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 50,000, or both.
Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) general secretary Alamgir Kabir welcomed the move to empower police.
He told Prothom Alo that awareness campaigns on noise pollution were carried out in October last year and again this year, but enforcement remained weak despite existing laws. “The Department of Environment was responsible for enforcement, but it lacks sufficient manpower. As a result, the problem has continued to worsen,” he said.
Kabir added that if police exercise their new authority properly, positive results can be expected. He also recommended awareness initiatives for drivers at bus stations and terminals, and called for stricter monitoring of who imports hydraulic horns and where they are sold.