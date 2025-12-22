Police to fine offenders for noise pollution

Police have been granted the authority to impose fines as part of efforts to control noise pollution. If noise levels exceed permissible limits, a sergeant or any officer of a higher rank will be able to fine offenders up to Tk10,000 on the spot. If the fine cannot be paid immediately, police will have the authority to seize the vehicle.

The government has introduced this provision through the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2025, issued on 23 November. Sub-rule 1 of Rule 20 of the new regulations authorises police to take action, stating that no individual may install or use horns exceeding approved noise levels on motor vehicles or watercraft. Violations will allow police to impose fines of up to Tk10,000 at the scene.

According to Schedule 3 of the rules, the permissible noise limit for two- and three-wheeled light vehicles has been set at 85 decibels. The same limit applies to other light vehicles, including private cars, microbuses and pickup vans. For minibuses, medium trucks and medium covered vans, the maximum limit is 90 decibels. Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, covered vans, lorries and water vessels are allowed up to 100 decibels.