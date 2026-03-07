Global oil shock reaches Dhaka streets as govt imposes fuel limits
The government is now forced to purchase fuel at higher prices as the war in the Middle East has unsettled the global fuel market.
Daily limits have been imposed on how much fuel can be purchased each day to conserve supply.
Amid growing anxiety, long lines of cars and motorcycles are forming at filling stations across the capital.
Frustration is evident among the customers in these queues, along with dissatisfaction about not getting the amount of fuel people need.
Around noon today, Saturday, biker Apurba Biswas had been waiting for 40 minutes to buy octane at the Ramna Filling Station. His voice reflected that frustration.
He said, “If half the day passes just waiting to buy fuel, how can we make enough from the remaining time?”
Apurba works as a ride-share driver. Previously, filling up twice a day was enough for him to transport passengers throughout the day.
But after the government set a limit of two litres per purchase, he now has to refill four to five times daily.
“This rule has caused the greatest hardship for us,” he said.
On 28 February, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, which responded with counterattacks. As a result, war has spread across the oil-rich Middle East. Iran has blocked fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, and attacks have also disrupted Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production in Qatar. Consequently, global fuel prices have been rising.
In this situation, panic buying led to crowds at filling stations in Bangladesh. In response, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) imposed limits on fuel supply yesterday, Friday. According to the directive, a motorcycle can purchase up to 2 litres of petrol or octane per day. Private cars can receive 10 litres, while microbuses can receive 20 to 25 litres daily.
From morning until noon today, long lines of motorcycles and private cars were seen at several petrol pumps across the capital. Many complained that even after waiting for hours, the fuel they received was far below their needs.
At the Hajipara Filling Station in Malibagh, an employee named Md Shikdar was using a hand microphone to instruct motorcyclists and private car drivers to follow the queue properly while collecting fuel.
Md Rabiul Islam had been standing in line there for more than an hour. He has been working as a ride-share motorcyclist in Dhaka for over ten years. The Uber driver expressed frustration at waiting more than an hour just to buy 2 litres of fuel.
Rabiul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Earlier, I could run my bike all day after refueling once or twice. Now I have to stand in line for nearly six hours to refill four or five times. I spend six hours riding and six hours waiting for fuel.”
Whenever a crisis occurs, ordinary people suffer the most, he said, adding that he now considers himself among those victims.
However, Jawad Al Jafir, another customer at Hajipara Filling Station, had a different perspective.
“Because of the government’s limit, people will not be able to hoard extra fuel. I see it as a positive step,” he said. “Although we have to wait longer, I think it will prevent a bigger crisis.”
At the Ramna Filling Station, two employees—Rafat Ahmed and Md Robi—were holding bamboo poles to maintain order in the lines of motorcycles and private cars.
Md Osman, manager of this pump, told Prothom Alo, “We are selling fuel according to the rules set by the government. Until Thursday we received fuel from the depot based on demand. Friday and Saturday are holidays, so we didn’t receive supply. We cannot yet say whether we will receive enough fuel from tomorrow according to demand. However, we hope there will not be a crisis.”
The largest crowd for fuel was seen at Meghna Model Servicing Centre in Paribagh. At this station, the line of motorcycles and private cars stretched more than 200 to 300 metres in the morning and remained the same until noon. Even after 10:00pm last night, similarly long queues were observed.
Uber driver Masudur Rashid waited more than an hour and a half there before getting fuel. He told Prothom Alo, “I don’t know when this suffering will end. Half the day goes by just getting fuel. Even last Thursday I couldn’t drive because of the fuel situation. Earlier I could earn Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200 a day, but now it’s difficult even to earn Tk 500 to Tk 600.”
Meanwhile, fuel sales were halted at several filling stations. At Purbachal Traders in Paribagh, a notice board displayed the message “Petrol/Octane Unavailable” around 2:00pm.
Jafar Ahmed, the station’s accountant, told Prothom Alo, “Because Friday and Saturday are holidays, fuel does not arrive from the depot. The fuel we had ran out yesterday due to excessive demand. We have no fuel left now. We will resume sales once the depot supplies fuel tomorrow.”
The crowds of vehicles in front of filling stations have also created traffic congestion on various roads, adding to the suffering of city residents during the fasting month of Ramadan.