Global oil shock reaches Dhaka streets as govt imposes fuel limits

The government is now forced to purchase fuel at higher prices as the war in the Middle East has unsettled the global fuel market.

Daily limits have been imposed on how much fuel can be purchased each day to conserve supply.

Amid growing anxiety, long lines of cars and motorcycles are forming at filling stations across the capital.

Frustration is evident among the customers in these queues, along with dissatisfaction about not getting the amount of fuel people need.

Around noon today, Saturday, biker Apurba Biswas had been waiting for 40 minutes to buy octane at the Ramna Filling Station. His voice reflected that frustration.

He said, “If half the day passes just waiting to buy fuel, how can we make enough from the remaining time?”

Apurba works as a ride-share driver. Previously, filling up twice a day was enough for him to transport passengers throughout the day.

But after the government set a limit of two litres per purchase, he now has to refill four to five times daily.

“This rule has caused the greatest hardship for us,” he said.

On 28 February, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, which responded with counterattacks. As a result, war has spread across the oil-rich Middle East. Iran has blocked fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, and attacks have also disrupted Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production in Qatar. Consequently, global fuel prices have been rising.

In this situation, panic buying led to crowds at filling stations in Bangladesh. In response, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) imposed limits on fuel supply yesterday, Friday. According to the directive, a motorcycle can purchase up to 2 litres of petrol or octane per day. Private cars can receive 10 litres, while microbuses can receive 20 to 25 litres daily.