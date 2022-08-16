Bangladesh

Girder fall on car

Contractor firm liable for deaths: Primary investigation

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The investigation committee finds negligence of the contractor firm over the death of five people including two children caused by the fall of a girder on a moving car in the capital’s Uttara area.

The primary investigation report has held Chinese Gezhouba Group responsible for the loss of these lives.

Road transport and highways division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri unveiled the primary investigation report at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Amin Ullah Nuri said, for this type of work, consultancy firm submits work plan on the previous day and operation is carried out accordingly.

But the contractor firm did not inform the consultant. As a result, it did not provide the work plan. The contractor firm worked at their own. So, the main responsibility falls on the contractor, he added.

More to follow...

