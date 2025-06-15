Rains, thundershowers likely across country: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain across the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said a regular bulletin of Met office.

Besides, a moderate heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur and Nilphamari while a Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and rest parts of Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Feni and Patuakhali and it may abate from few places.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.