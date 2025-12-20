Journalist Anis Alamgir sent to jail in anti-terrorism case

A Dhaka court today ordered journalist Anis Alamgir to be sent to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Uttara West police station.

Police produced Anis Alamgir before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka after completion of his five-day remand and sought his detention in jail until the investigation is completed.

After hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Hasan Shahadat passed the order sending him to jail.

Earlier, Anis Alamgir was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday night after he came out of a gym on Road No. 2 in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

On December 15, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Joshita Islam granted a five-day remand for him in the case.