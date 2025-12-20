Journalist Anis Alamgir sent to jail in anti-terrorism case
A Dhaka court today ordered journalist Anis Alamgir to be sent to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Uttara West police station.
Police produced Anis Alamgir before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka after completion of his five-day remand and sought his detention in jail until the investigation is completed.
After hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Hasan Shahadat passed the order sending him to jail.
Earlier, Anis Alamgir was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday night after he came out of a gym on Road No. 2 in the capital's Dhanmondi area.
On December 15, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Joshita Islam granted a five-day remand for him in the case.
The case was filed on December 14 at Uttara West police station by Arian Ahmed, a central organiser of the July Revolutionary Alliance, under the Anti-Terrorism Act against actress Meher Afroz Shaon and four others. The other accused include fashion model Maria Kispotta and presenter Imtu Ratish Imtiaz.
According to the case statement, although former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face the anti-discrimination student movement in July 2024, her followers allegedly remained in hiding and continued to conspire to destabilise the country and damage its infrastructure by committing anti-state activities.
It is alleged that since 5 August, 2024, the accused have been spreading rumours through social media and television talk shows in an attempt to revive banned organisations and rehabilitate the Awami League.
The complaint further alleges that various posts made by the accused on social media have encouraged activists of the banned organisations Chhatra League and Jubo League to engage in conspiracies, terrorist activities and anti-state crimes.