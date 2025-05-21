NBR Reform Unity Council launches non-cooperation programme
The NBR Reform Unity Council on Wednesday announced a series of fresh programmes, including continuous non-cooperation with the NBR chairman, to press home their demands.
Beginning today (Wednesday), the Council will continue its non-cooperation with the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said a press statement issued by the Unity.
The statement also mentioned that a memorandum outlining their demands will be submitted to the Chief Adviser on Thursday.
On Thursday, a sit-in programme will be staged at NBR and its respective offices in and outside Dhaka. But export and international passenger services will be exempted from this.
A complete strike will be observed in all offices of the Tax, Customs and VAT Department, except Customs House and LC Stations, on 24 and 25 May.
The strike will be observed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Customs House and LC Stations on these two days. But, export and international passenger services will be exempted from the strike.
A complete strike will be observed in all the offices of the Tax, Customs and VAT Department, except International Passenger Services, from 26 May.
The Unity today included a new demand with their old three ones, which is immediate removal of NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman.
The old demands are: The issued ordinance should be immediately repealed, recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Revenue Reform should be published on the website for the public and After discussing and reviewing the draft proposed by the NBR and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee, appropriate and sustainable revenue system reforms should be ensured with the opinions of all stakeholders, including aspiring organisations, business organisations, civil society and political leadership.