NBR Reform Unity Council launches non-cooperation programme

The NBR Reform Unity Council on Wednesday announced a series of fresh programmes, including continuous non-cooperation with the NBR chairman, to press home their demands.

Beginning today (Wednesday), the Council will continue its non-cooperation with the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said a press statement issued by the Unity.

The statement also mentioned that a memorandum outlining their demands will be submitted to the Chief Adviser on Thursday.

On Thursday, a sit-in programme will be staged at NBR and its respective offices in and outside Dhaka. But export and international passenger services will be exempted from this.

A complete strike will be observed in all offices of the Tax, Customs and VAT Department, except Customs House and LC Stations, on 24 and 25 May.