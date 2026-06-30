Innovative ideas showcasing event concludes

The smart glove instantly transmits exercise data to a central web platform. This enables physicians to monitor patients'' progress remotely without requiring repeated hospital or clinic visits and to adjust therapy plans as needed. Meanwhile, the machine learning-powered bionic arm adapts to the patient''s natural movements, making personalised and affordable assistive care possible from home.

According to the innovators, this combination of affordable Internet of Things (IoT) technology and adaptive robotics will help reduce dependence on hospital beds, lower the cost of long-term rehabilitation, and provide effective treatment within patients'' own environments instead of relying on expensive clinic-based services.

Among projects submitted nationwide through the three-stage "Startup, Science Project and Innovation Idea Showcasing Program," St. Joseph Higher Secondary School's innovation was selected as the country's best. In addition, student teams from nine other educational institutions received awards for outstanding innovation ideas, science projects, and startup concepts in various fields.