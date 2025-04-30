EU-funded support to public financial management reform in Bangladesh
The European Union (EU) hosted a high-level event in Dhaka to highlight its support to Bangladesh on Public Financial Management (PFM).
The EU-funded programme is playing a key role in improving institutional governance and financial accountability in Bangladesh.
The EU is focusing its support on enhancing the performance of three crucial national institutions.
Support to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has contributed to improving domestic revenue mobilisation.
At the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, the programme has helped strengthen external audit functions.
The Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat (BPS) has received targeted assistance aimed at enabling more effective support to the Financial Oversight Committees of Parliament in scrutinising public expenditure.
The three institutions are central to building stronger public financial management - ensuring that public funds are collected efficiently, audited independently and used transparently.
Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed attended as the chief guest at the event.
Special guests included Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Md Nurul Islam, NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan, Finance Division Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder and Secretary of the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat Md Mizanur Rahman.
In his remarks, Salehuddin Ahmed underlined the significance of continued reform and the value of the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union in driving change across key governance sectors.
Representatives of the three institutions delivered presentations highlighting key achievements, lessons learnt, and plans to sustain reform efforts over the long term.
The event concluded with remarks by Michael Miller, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh.
He reaffirmed the strength of the EU’s partnership with Bangladesh and its commitment to support reforms.
Miller also stressed the EU’s role as a steadfast friend and reliable partner, contributing to stronger institutions and inclusive development, stating: “The European Union stands with Bangladesh at this pivotal moment. We support the delivery of an ambitious reform agenda. Already, we are helping Bangladesh digitise tax policy management and returns, reinforcing the work of the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General as an independent authority – essential for structural reforms to stick in place - and working to ensure that the next Bangladesh Parliament will provide comprehensive democratic oversight and accountability in relation to the country’s finances.”
The Technical Assistance programme, funded by the EU and implemented by DT Global, is advancing the Government of Bangladesh’s PFM Reform Plan.
Through continued cooperation and investment in institutional reform, the EU is helping to work towards a future where public finances in Bangladesh are transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of citizens - building trust, fostering development, and promoting long-term prosperity.